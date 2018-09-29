Greensboro dance party expands social life for adults with disabilities
GREENSBORO — Music and conversation seep from the attractive olive green building on Spring Garden Street. Tiayonna Evans slowly maneuvers her motorized wheelchair from the bus that stopped in front.
Evans, 32, makes this trip on Specialized Community Area Transportation each weekday to Morgan Support Services, which serves adults with behavioral health issues and/or developmental disabilities.
On this late summer night, she is here to party.
“She couldn’t wait to go,” said Dawn Horsey, an Outward Bound Community Services employee who accompanies Evans on outings.
The dance floor and the sidelines fill with partygoers moving to the beat and sipping nonalcoholic drinks, as their traveling companions watch from the sidelines.
“Everybody have fun!” DJ Precise, aka Freddie Fontaine, calls out over the din.
Russell Morgan, the president and executive officer of Morgan Support Services and its nonprofit arm, The Shoppe, has started this dance party he calls “The Five.”
The name pays homage to the dances that Club Fifth Seasons hosted several years ago at the Holiday Inn-Four Seasons, for adults with special needs.
“People know we know how to throw a good party,” Morgan said. “If anyone was going to take a shot at creating a new party situation, it made sense for it to be us.”
Morgan aims to host these dances monthly and attract adults with and without disabilities. With more conversation about inclusion in today’s society, “it’s not as hard an agenda to try to push,” he said.
“We want to throw a party good enough for anyone to come and enjoy,” he said.
On this night, staff from his and other agencies have joined the crowd. Ultimately, 120 people will cycle in and out.
He doesn’t charge admission, but to help cover costs he sells drinks for $1 and $2, and offers a taco bar for $5.
Here, guests can do what any other young adult wants to do: chat and make friends, dine, dance and enjoy themselves without being judged.
“People want to participate in events the same way that you or I might participate in events,” said Kelle Owens, who drove her longtime friend Dana Gourley. “This is a safe environment where it’s comfortable for them.”
Morgan wants to make the night special in other ways. He has created a Birthday VIP room for people with August and September birthdays, and a photo-op area.
A cool-down room offers a respite from the party, for those who need a break.
Few do.
Chantay Parker brought three women in their early 20s, who live in the home that she runs.
“They want to get all dolled up with their makeup and have somewhere to go in the community, to feel like they are just like normal people,” Parker said as she watched them dance.
Parker doesn’t reveal their names.
Like others who work with people with special needs, Parker is mindful of privacy regulations in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPA. She won’t divulge names without guardians’ permission.
“This is a nice place for them to come to meet and mingle,” she said. “Maybe they might meet someone that can develop into a relationship. We’re just to supervise them and educate them on proper relationships. That’s why having these dances is great for them.”
Some go to other dances, too.
Saint Pius X Catholic Church, on North Elme Street, offers The Sunshine Club. Among its activities is a bimonthly dances in the parish hall for adults with developmental disabilities.
The city of Greensboro holds dances at Lindley Recreation Center on Springwood Drive through its Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program.
Thataways Youth Center in Burlington hosts Tuesday dances and other activities for people with special needs, ages 16 and up.
Justin Hurd wanted to attend The Five. So his parents, John Hurd and Mary Fanelli, and her brother Charles brought him.
Hurd, 24, has autism. His parents talk about his high energy level, his love of dance, his photographic memory and his ability to make people laugh.
He resides in assisted living and goes home to Burlington on weekends.
On weekdays, he attends Morgan Support Services. Through the day program, participants can visit community amenities such as museums, shopping centers and recreational facilities. They can learn life and socialization skills and participate in community volunteer activities. They can take adult education classes through Greensboro Technical Community College.
From the time he walks in, Hurd doesn’t stop dancing — except to eat tacos.
Dance parties like this are important, particularly when the public gets involved, his mother said. She wants to promote greater understanding of people with special needs.
“They don’t understand young adults with disabilities,” she said. “A lot of people are afraid of them.”
Hurd joins the line for the taco bar. The DJ plays a Michael Jackson song.
“I’m surprised he isn’t racing out here,” Fanelli said. “He loves Michael Jackson.”
Ask Hurd what he likes about the dance party and his answers are brief.
“I like being here,” he said. “I like dancing.”
He is off for the dance floor, where guests line dance to “Cupid Shuffle.”
Alycia Shaw of Outward Bound Community Services brought Quentel McClain, 31.
“We have been talking about this party for weeks,” Shaw said.
She could have simply dropped him off and picked him up later, Shaw said, but she wanted to help Morgan with supervision.
“I love to dance. I love to act. I love to sing. I love to get on people’s nerves,” McClain said.
Shaw wants him to have a life.
“He should be able to go to the clubs, have a drink and do what he wants to do,” she said.
On Thursday nights, she takes McClain to a Mexican restaurant for tacos and karaoke, then to Applebee’s for more karaoke.
At the dance party, McClain clearly enjoys himself.
He takes a quick break outside but wants to return to the fun.
Inside, the crowd sings “Happy Birthday” to celebrate August and September birthdays.
Morgan sees a sea of smiling faces.
“We had two or three new relationships kick off,” Morgan said. “For those of us in a lot of these folks’ lives every day, it made it all worthwhile to see these young folks in the corner talking and exchanging phone numbers. We helped do that. Just that alone made it cool for me.”
What did Evans like about it?
“I met a new boyfriend,” she replied.
Then, with help from Horsey and Shaw, she guides her wheelchair back inside.
The night is young.
