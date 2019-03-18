GREENSBORO — A team from local company 7 Cinematics has returned from Egypt, where it filmed and produced the first livestream from the pyramids at Giza.
Music streaming service Nugs.net then broadcast Friday's concert by the Red Hot Chili Peppers over the internet. Fans around the globe watched the legendary funk-rock band live online for free.
The livestreaming on the internet garnered almost three million views in two days and 1.6 million live viewers.
"We pulled off an incredibly successful event," Adam Paul, 7 Cinematics' chief executive officer, said via text. "It was mind-blowing!"
The high-end video production company 7 Cinematics operates from an office and warehouse on North Church Street.
It specializes in livestreaming and docu-reality, made-for-television productions, focusing on music, entertainment and culture.
After a short break, the team will leave for Port Chester, N.Y., where it will film rock band Widespread Panic at The Capitol Theatre.
The film will appear on the company's own syndicated show, "American Music Spotlight."
The show will focus on bands playing in historic venues such as Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, Tenn.
Paul aims to air it on Saturday mornings before college football.