GREENSBORO — Tyler Morgan had waited months for this moment.
Back in third grade at Morehead Elementary School, Tyler had drawn a piece of artwork for what would become a mosaic mural.
On Tuesday, he finally found his art in the massive mural hung along the main corridor of Moses Cone Hospital.
The 10,000 pieces of art created by local people have been turned into 22,000 one-inch images, to create a composite picture of the city’s past, present and future.
Tyler, 10, contained his emotions when he saw it. “It’s nice,” he said calmly. “It shows all of the little pictures in one big picture.”
It’s quite big, actually: 20 feet long and 8 feet high.
“It’s a nice little way to celebrate Greensboro and celebrate the people of Greensboro with their talent,” said Rodney Morgan, Tyler’s father.
Tyler joined several students and adults who got a sneak peek on Tuesday afternoon.
“He is very reserved with his emotions,” said his mother, Stacie Morgan. “But when he found out that he was going to be in this project, he showed a lot of excitement and happiness.”
Later Tuesday evening, the mural was unveiled at an annual reception to honor Cone Health donors who are part of the Cone Society.
Cone Hospital is the flagship of Cone Health, a private, not-for-profit network of health care providers.
Started in 1953 with money from Moses H. Cone, co-founder of Cone Mills, and his wife, Bertha, the hospital has expanded into a network of more than 100 locations, 12,000 employees, 1,300 physicians and 1,200 volunteers.
Cone Health’s Office of Institutional Advancement partnered with a Michigan-based nonprofit, Project S.N.A.P., to develop a community engagement program and mural with the theme, “Exceptional care belongs to all of us.”
Over two years, they arranged for local students, employees, patients, caregivers and community members to draw images illustrating that theme.
Project S.N.A.P. used them to design the mural, a digital image across several acrylic panels.
Some pieces of art were used more than once to achieve the color and mosaic requirements.
S.N.A.P. stands for Share, Nurture, Act and Preserve.
Over 12 years, it has created more than 50 murals at hospitals and health systems, companies and other institutions around the country, said Deborah Rubyan, its founder and chief executive officer.
They include Stanford Hospital in California, St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri, Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, the Martin Luther King mural in North Lawndale, Ill., and the Henry Ford mural in Ford Motor Company World Headquarters in Dearborn, Mich.
To find artwork for the Cone Health Mosaic Mural Project, “We looked anywhere there were groups of people already gathering and where this made sense,” said Michelle Schneider, Cone Health’s chief philanthropy officer.
Local participants drew on special paper measuring 8 1/2 by 11 inches, being sure to cover all white space. On the back, they wrote their names and artist statements about their work. Organizers enlisted the artistry of about 800 Cone Health leaders assembled at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Participants sat down and drew at the 2017 and 2018 Women’s Only 5K, which raises money to provide women with mammograms and other services. They tended to illustrate breast cancer themes.
Guilford County Schools mobilized visual arts teachers to organize student participants. About 5,000 to 6,000 students at all grade levels created art, said Leigh Ann Little, the schools’ fine arts supervisor.
Schneider declined to say how much had been spent on the mural project.
The mural, Rubyan said, encourages observers to look through the dogwood trees with Moses and Bertha Cone, whose silhouettes are in the tree.
It shows the original Cone Hospital in the center. Paths around the hospital signify the threads of the community, inspired by textiles.
A plane and smokestacks can be seen on the horizon, symbolizing the textile industry, aviation and business.
So can a statue of the four N.C. A&T students who sat down on Feb. 1, 1960, at the Woolworth lunch counter and tried to order, sparking sit-ins across the country.
Near the statue is a historical marker near Cone Hospital that represents the contribution of Dr. George Simkins Jr. He and other African American physicians paved the way to end segregation in hospitals and health care facilities nationwide.
Find a view of the downtown business and cultural hub.
See diverse faith communities symbolized in a stained-glass window.
Look for a carousel with a pregnant woman and her child, representing future generations.
On the far right, the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ mascot signals the fun and joy of community experiences.
Rubyan’s filmmaker son, Michael, will create a documentary on the mural project.
Pam Barrett, senior philanthropy officer at Cone Health, had worked on the project since its start.
“It’s thrilling to see people so excited about finding their individual artworks,” Barrett said as she watched its artists search the mural.
People don’t have to visit Cone Hospital to see it. An online gallery can be found at projectsnap.org. Click on the Online Art Museum link, then on Find My Artwork and search the database. The search takes viewers to each piece of art and its location within the mural.
But for those who wait in the surrounding waiting room, the mural can provide a distraction during long days as loved ones receive care.
They soon will be able to search the online mural gallery at a hospital kiosk nearby.
On Tuesday, school children and adults searched the mural intently for their artwork, no easy feat when each piece now fits into one inch.
Parker Kosobucki, 13, a student at Northwest Middle School, found her picture of a girl holding a container labeled “supplies.”
“This picture represents a person donating food supplies to a charity in front of a Cone Health building,” she wrote in her artist statement. “I draw this because there is a can food drive currently going on at my school and it inspired me!”
Tyler Morgan wrote “Your not alone” against a background of colors.
He explains his message. “You’re not the only one going through whatever you are going through here,” he said.
Ray Free and his stepfather, Coley Hooker Jr., created artworks in memory of Johnnie Mae Hooker, Free’s mother and Hooker’s wife. She died of cancer in 1989.
For more than a decade, Coley Hooker has organized an annual bowl-a-thon in her memory to benefit the Cancer Center. It helps patients there pay bills not covered by insurance.
For his artwork, Free drew a portrait of his mother with a bowling ball and pin, a pink ribbon and the word “strength.”
Coley Hooker drew his late wife bowling a strike.
“It takes one person to get a strike in bowling,” he said. “It takes everybody to strike out cancer. That’s what my picture is about.”
Schneider hopes that the mural not only brings beauty and meaning, but a better understanding of Cone Health.
As a nonprofit organization, Cone Health has philanthropic needs. Last year alone, it provided $425 million in unreimbursed care to those without health insurance, Schneider said.
“We hope that people will see this as the beginning of relationship with us, that isn’t necessarily limited to health care,” Schneider said. “I hope people will think about us in a variety of ways, not just as a hospital but as a part of this community.”
