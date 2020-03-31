GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum complex and the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts have rescheduled or canceled several events amid the coronavirus pandemic and the government ban on large gatherings.
The coliseum complex, which will manage the downtown Tanger Center, released the updated schedule on Tuesday.
The Tanger Center was scheduled to open March 20 at North Elm and East Lindsay streets, but the pandemic postponed those plans.
"Our staff continues to work diligently to reschedule the approximately 125 events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center affected by the COVID-19 outbreak," Matt Brown, coliseum complex managing director, said in a statement.
"We remain in touch with promoters across the nation on a daily basis," Brown said. "As new event information is confirmed, including the event schedule for grand opening of the Tanger Center, we will continue to update Tanger Center donors and the general public."
So far, no changes for the Broadway series at the Tanger Center have been announced. It had been scheduled to open with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" from May 26 to 31.
At the coliseum, no change has been announced to date for Elton John's May 23 concert there.
The following Tanger Center events have been affected. Visit tangercenter.com for updates:
• Greensboro Symphony presents The Music of Queen (April 4) - rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2020
• Sesame Street Live (April 8) - canceled
• Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (April 14) - rescheduled for Feb. 17, 2021
• Home Free in concert (April 15) - rescheduled for Aug. 27, 2020
• Patti LaBelle in concert (April 17) – rescheduled for Aug. 15, 2020
• Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (April 18) – rescheduled for Sept. 17, 2020
• Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (April 23) – postponed
• The Price is Right Live (April 24) – rescheduled for Aug. 16, 2020
• Darci Lynne & Friends (April 25) – rescheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020
• Bachelor Live on Stage (April 29) - canceled
• Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2) - rescheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020
• Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3) - postponed
• Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7) - rescheduled for Dec. 17, 2020
• Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8) – rescheduled for Oct. 6, 2020
• Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9) - postponed
• Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) – rescheduled for Aug. 29, 2020
• Celtic Woman (June 4) – postponed
• Chicago (the musical) (June 16-18) – postponed
Postponed Events: Tanger Center staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the postponed events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled Events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled Events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, click here.
The following Greensboro Coliseum events have been affected. Visit greensborocoliseum.com for updates:
• 2020 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships (March 31-April 3, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
• Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO' (April 2-5, Greensboro Coliseum) – canceled
• GCY Long Course Single Day Splash (April 4, Greensboro Aquatic Center) – canceled
• College Club Swimming Championships (April 4-9, Greensboro Aquatic Center - canceled
• Carolina Cobras vs. West Virginia (April 10, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed
• Millennium Tour 2020 (April 11, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Friday, July 24, 2020
• STAR Aquatics Friday Night Races (April 17 & 24, Greensboro Aquatic Center) - canceled
• Aventura in concert (April 18, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for July 22, 2020
• Assisted Living: The Musical (April 16-19, Odeon Theatre) – canceled
• WWE NXT (April 19, Fieldhouse) – rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
• for KING & COUNTRY in concert (April 19, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, June 13 2020
• Shinedown in concert (April 21, Piedmont Hall) – rescheduled for Sept. 1, 2020
• 2020 Central Carolina Festival (Aril 22-26, Coliseum Parking Lot) - canceled
• Green Queen Bingo (April 24, The Terrace) - canceled
• Carolina Cobras vs. Orlando (April 25, Greensboro Coliseum) – postponed
• Special Olympics NC Invitational (Aril 26, Greensboro Aquatic Center) - canceled
• NF in concert (April 28, Special Events Center) – rescheduled for July 26, 2020
• Feed the Streetz Tour (May 2, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
• Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall) – postponed
• Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum) – rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
• Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum) - postponed
Postponed Events: Greensboro Coliseum staff is working diligently to attempt to reschedule all of the postponed events. Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled Events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled Events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. For tickets purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office, click here.
