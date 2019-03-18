GREENSBORO — Thursday, March 21, marks the 334th anniversary of the birth of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, and local classical musicians will celebrate with free public events.
Today through Friday at Starmount Presbyterian Church, musicians will perform for Bach's Lunch. Concerts start at 12:15 p.m. and last about 30 minutes. A free lunch of sandwiches and chips follows, served in Starmount's Fellowship Hall.
The church started the Bach's Lunch series 35 years ago.
"It’s a labor of love for volunteers at Starmount Presbyterian Church who are passionate about bringing arts to our community," said Becky Deakins, church communications coordinator.
Local flutist Rebecca Cochran will mark Bach's birthday in another way.
Cochran will play flute from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 21 at the J. Douglas Galyon Depot, 236 E. Washington St.
Cochran has joined an international movement to bring classical music to people in public spaces and grow interest in the art form.
She and thousands of musicians around the globe will participate in "Bach in the Subways" — giving free performances of Bach's music from March 21 to 24.
Cochran has performed as a chamber and orchestral musician, and worked as an educator and arts marketing professional. She has played throughout the country and in France and Italy.
Bach is her favorite composer.
"Too many people around the world never experience live Bach, or any classical music," Cochran said. "Others forgot these joys. The 'Bach in the Subways' movement aims to change that and I love being a part of it."
This is Cochran's fifth year of participating, but her first time at the Depot. She expressed appreciation to the city for allowing her to play there.
"The acoustic should be ideal for solo flute," she said.
Cochran performed downtown at Ambleside Gallery in 2015 and 2016, and at Scuppernong Books in 2017 and 2018.
"Although I enjoyed those venues, playing at the Depot will probably allow me to reach a different demographic," she said,
"Bach in the Subways" started in 2010 with New York cellist Dale Henderson. To bring live classical music to more people, he began frequent performances of Bach's Cello Suites in the subways of New York City.
Henderson declined donations. Instead, he offered audiences free postcards, explaining that his intentions were to sow the seeds for future generations of classical music lovers.
For Bach's 326th birthday on March 21, 2011, Henderson invited other musicians to join him. The "Bach in the Subways" movement was born.
By Bach's 330th in 2015, thousands of musicians in 150 cities in 40 countries offered Bach's music freely in public spaces.
Cochran has experienced the results.
One day at Ambleside, a man came in off the street, brought her a flower and said, “I love the way you play Bach!”
Another woman who sat and listened intently at Scuppernong Books, came up to her afterward and said, “I never liked Bach until I heard you play him! It sounds different in a bookstore!”
Also, that same day, an infant in a stroller screamed when his mother tried to roll him out of the store while Cochran played. "She wheeled back in so he could listen," Cochran said, "and he did so, quietly, with a big smile on his face."