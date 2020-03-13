GREENSBORO — In an effort to remain open during concerns of coronavirus, the Greensboro Children's Museum is cutting back its hours and restricting the number of visitors.
The museum, which is at 220 N. Church St., announced in a release that it will close on Saturday and Sunday.
The museum will open Monday through Friday, but only for two fixed-admission periods. Those times are 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.
Visitors for each period are restricted to 75. Registration is required for entry.
Visitors can register at https://sales.gcmuseum.com/generaladmission.aspx.
How long the new hours and change in admission policy will be in effect is not known.
For more information, call the museum at 336-574-2898.
