GREENSBORO — The city has canceled its spring Opus concerts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Creative Greensboro, the city office of arts and culture, cited ongoing concerns about COVID-19 in its decision.
City music ensembles have not been able to rehearse recently because of stay-home and social-distancing rules to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease. The city also is uncertain about its ability to convene audiences in the immediate future.
As a result, it has canceled the following concerts:
• Greensboro Tarheel Chorus, April 24, Christ United Methodist Church
• Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble, April 26, Trinity Church
• Choral Society of Greensboro, May 1, Christ United Methodist Church
• Greensboro Brass Ensemble & Greensboro Trombone Ensemble, May 3, Trinity Church
• Philharmonia of Greensboro, May 8, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College
• Greensboro Percussion Ensemble, May 13, Van Dyke Performance Space
• Greensboro Concert Band, May 15, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College.
Creative Greensboro is still firming up what the Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park series will look like this summer, said Ryan Deal, chief creative economy officer for the office of arts and culture.
The popular MUSEP series, now in its 41st year, typically presents free outdoor concerts each week from June through August at a different city park.
This year's schedule has not yet been announced.
"It may be that we are looking at fewer concerts than the typical season would offer," Deal said. "And we're looking at a plan to either present them in person or livestream them."
