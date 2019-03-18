GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival returns for a second year from May 16 to 19, and needs volunteers to help out.
Go online to www.greensborobound.com/become-a-greensboro-bound-volunteer to learn more and to register. April 25 is the deadline.
The festival will be held downtown at the Greensboro Cultural Center, Central Library, Greensboro History Museum, the International Civil Rights Center and Triad Stage. This year, the festival will need volunteers on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, as well as some evening events.
Its needs include greeters, ushers and author escorts.
Volunteers must:
• Enjoy serving the public, and committed to fulfilling assigned shift.
• Must be at least 16 years of age at the time of the festival. Volunteers under age 18 must submit a permission form signed by a parent or guardian before volunteering.
• Attend one of the one-hour training sessions on May 4, May 11 or 13.
There will be a volunteer hospitality room during the event. Volunteers will receive a festival t-shirt, a chance to interact with authors, and experience a meaningful way to build community.
Volunteers are encouraged to recruit other committed volunteers from among friends, family, co-workers and club members.