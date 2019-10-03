GREENSBORO — Drivers and pedestrians know the street art of local muralist Brian Lewis, aka JEKS.
The larger-than-life, spray-painted portraits of actor Ken Jeong and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee outside Red Cinemas at 1305 Battleground Ave.?
The portrait of the late rap artist Nipsey Hussle at the Sensuous Scents boutique shop on East Bessemer Avenue?
The late rapper Mac Miller pictured on the wall behind The Forge along railroad tracks off West Lewis Street?
All JEKS' work. And that's just a sample.
Now east Atlanta displays JEKS' large portrait of legendary rapper The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls.
In 1997, Biggie was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.
Optimo Cigars commissioned the mural, marking the 25th anniversary of the rapper's debut release album “Ready To Die."
Optimo chose to curate the mural in East Atlanta because of the city's love for Biggie Smalls and its vibrant street art scene, it said in a news release.
The mural is available for public viewing through Nov. 22 at 1271 Glenwood Ave SE in Atlanta.
JEKS has painted hundreds of walls in the United States and expanded his catalog into South America and Canada.
He has made a name for himself with his realistic monochromatic and full color portraits.
Those have made him one of the most sought-after artists in Greensboro’s mushrooming street-art scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.