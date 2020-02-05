GREENSBORO — Arts organizations, artists and teachers will receive grants totaling $361,305 from ArtsGreensboro.
ArtsGreensboro announced Wednesday that seven major organizations will receive mission support grants totaling $250,000, up 9% from 2019.
Project support grants totaling $43,000 for January to June will go to 11 other organizations.
In addition, 12 organizations had received project grants from July through December 2019, totaling $37,305.
ArtsGreensboro awarded 15 regional artists grants totaling $18,000. Twelve teachers received grants totaling $13,000.
The money comes from the annual ArtsFund drive. In the fiscal year ending June 30, it surpassed its $850,000 goal and raised $883,000.
This fiscal year, the ArtsFund drive aims to raise $1 million by June 30.
The ArtsFund represents Guilford County's largest comprehensive annual fundraising effort to support arts organizations, initiatives and infrastructure.
It supports ArtsGreensboro's grant programs for nonprofit organizations, projects, artists and teachers, and its efforts to market and promote the arts and culture community.
A panel was convened in January to review the grant applications and make recommendations to the ArtsGreensboro board for grant funding.
The 2020 Mission Support grantees are:
• Carolina Theatre of Greensboro ($25,247)
• Community Theatre of Greensboro ($32,171)
• Eastern Music Festival ($51,574)
• GreenHill Center for NC Art ($25,211)
• Greensboro Symphony Orchestra ($52,150)
• Music Academy of North Carolina ($12,793)
• Triad Stage ($50,854)
Project Support grants, funded in part by the North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Program, supports the creation or presentation of project-based programming with high artistic merit that demonstrates defined and measurable outcomes, including impact on the community. This year there are two cycles for Project Support, the first, announced here is a short cycle program with a funding period of January 2020 – June 2020. The review panel made a recommendation to the ArtsGreensboro board for the following organizations to receive funding, totaling $43,000:
• Piedmont Blue Preservation Society ($5,750)
• Touring Theatre of North Carolina ($3,750)
• Greensboro Literary Organization ($5,750)
• TAB Arts Center ($5,750)
• Greensboro Opera ($7,750)
• Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet ($3,000)
• Elsewhere ($3,000)
• Center for Visual Artists – Greensboro ($1,000)
• Dance Project ($2,500)
• Josephus Thompson III ($1,000)
• Music for a Great Space ($3,750)
Previously-funded project grants with programming held between July and December 2019 are the following:
• African American Atelier ($4,740)
• Bel Canto Company ($3,125)
• Casa Azul of Greensboro ($2,734)
• Creative Aging Network-NC ($1,000)
• Dance Project ($4,000)
• Downtown Greensboro Foundation ($1,280)
• Elsewhere ($2,550)
• Greensboro Ballet ($2,800)
• Greensboro Opera ($4,320)
• Music for a Great Space ($5,000)
• The Salvation Army School of Music & Arts ($2,556)
• Weatherspoon Art Museum ($3,200)
In partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, Alamance, Randolph, Rockingham and Caswell counties, ArtsGreensboro makes Regional Artist Project Grants to help artists with big projects in their careers. This year, the grant review panel recommended to the ArtsGreensboro board, funding 15 artist grants, for a total of $18,000 as follows:
• Anna Luisa Daigneault, $1,900 for The Production of Quilla's Third Album
• Maria Elena Martin, $1,900 for developing music publishing company "Ediciones Elena Martín"
• Thomas Heflin, $1,750 for “Spectrum” Recording Project
• Guido Villalba Portel, $750 for Gate City Voices
• Jasmine Best, $1,200 for Solo Exhibition and Studio Documentation
• Roland Antoine Williams, $1,200 for Portrait of a Super Predator
• Grace E McFetters, $1,000 for HGA Convergence 2020 Conference
• Bryan K Caviness, $900 for Moment of Destruction
• Vonii Bristow-Haith, $1,000 for Ghostwriter
• Mariana Pardy, $1,000 for Picking Up the Pieces
• Julia Ridley Smith, $1,000 for Novel Research in Ireland
• Andrew Howard Eversole, $1,250 for Banjo Earth: Brazil
• Christopher W. Sims, $1,000 for “Theater of War" Book Editing Workshop
• Raman Bhardwaj, $900 for Solo Show- Maya & Myth
• Natalie Marshall, $1,250 for Portfolio Building
Funded by Wells Fargo, 12 Teacher Art Grants received a total of $13,000 as follows:
• Lisa P. Williams, Sternberger Elementary School, for West African drum & dance performances
• Howell D. Ledford, Jr., Weaver Academy, for Music Production Renovations – Sibelius Ultimate
• Mrs. Heavenly McDuffie, Hunter Elementary School, Ukuleles for Literacy
• Kathryn Sayani, Northern Guilford High School, for Supporting the Northern Photo Design Inaugural Course
• Penny Casto, Falkener Elementary School, for Celebration of Tolerance, Diversity and Unity through Visual Art
• Denise Lineberry, Pleasant Garden Elementary, for Art Rocks! Make the World a Better Place
• Kerrie -Jean King, Northern Guilford High School, for West African Dance and Drum: Tracing the Diaspora through the Arts
• Marta Richardson, Bluford Peeler STEAM Academy, for Sound Painting
• Kirsten Joseph, Jefferson Elementary School, for Breakdancing with the fourth graders!
• Stephanie Bartis, Sedgefield Elementary, for Carolina on My Mind
• Stephanie Allen, Western Guilford High School, for Shared Radiance Performance/Workshop: Shakespeare Alive!
• Elizabeth Brown, Erwin Montessori Elementary, for Erwin Cultural Diversity Festival
The 2020 grant pool of $361,305 is approximately a 16% increase in the total amount awarded in the previous grant cycle.
Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro president and chief executive officer, said that she is pleased with the work of the external review panels, new Grants Manager Darlene McClinton and the ArtsGreensboro board in making sure the organization is meeting its core mission supporting the work of artists and arts organizations.
“Through the millennium, artists and arts organizations have had patrons to help support their activities," Way said in a news release. "ArtsGreensboro is in many ways that patron. We cheerlead, help create awareness, and provide financial support to organizations and artists. I am proud of the range of projects, artists, and teachers supported by this year’s funding, and the mission support grantees are doing incredible work all year to ensure high caliber arts are available to our entire community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.