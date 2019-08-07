GREENSBORO — Barbara Richter has been named the new executive director of GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
Located in the Greensboro Cultural Center, GreenHill is a non-profit visual art center that supports North Carolina art and artists.
Richter replaces Laura Way who left to become president and chief executive officer of ArtsGreensboro in April.
“Barbara’s non-profit focus has largely been with arts organizations undergoing transformational change,” Bert Davis Jr., GreenHill’s chair, said in a release. “We are thrilled to have her join GreenHill at such a crucial moment in our history.”
Richter worked with the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. to create outreach and community partnerships in Philadelphia and Cleveland. She launched and managed the Ohio Advisory Group, a non-profit affiliate of the National Women’s Museum.
Richter is a graduate of Boston College with a BA in Germanic Studies and earned an MSFS at Georgetown University and PhD in political science at the University of Cologne. She worked in public relations for BMW in North America and provided strategic counseling to the U.S. Department of State on German foreign policy.
Richter ran a public relations practice in Cleveland before moving to Greensboro with her husband, Lutz.
