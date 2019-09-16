GREENSBORO — Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform Feb. 29 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her Grammy Award-winning album "Look Up Child."
Tickets are $29.50-$125 and go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 through www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada from noon Sept. 17 through 10 p.m. Sept. 19. A limited number of VIP packages — that include a selection of tickets, access to a pre-show song performance, a Q&A with Daigle, a limited-edition tour poster and custom merchandise — will be available.
For information, visit www.laurendaigle.com.
