Grammy winner PJ Morton will perform at the new White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Oct. 26 as part of the 20th anniversary of "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth," the coliseum announced.
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
For PJ Morton is a Grammy- and Dove-award winning singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, Morton Records founder and Maroon 5 keyboardist.
His Gumbo Unplugged garnered three 2019 Grammy nominations, and he performed alongside Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII.
Tickets ($29.50 advance; $34.50 day of show) go on sale July 19 at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. All tickets are general admission for this event. Must 21 or older to attend.
Dezmin Jones, 4, from Burlington looks through a section of the fence to watch the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Under the watchful eye of N.C. A&T's football coach Rod Broadway, left, players pass by the Greensoro Four before their homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C. Visiting the statue before each game has become a tradition with the team beginning in 2012.
The Alpha Mu Spring 2007 Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta has their 10th anniversary photo made on the steps of the Dudley Building in the shadow of the Greensboro Four as they gather for N.C. A&T homecoming Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Hayes-Taylor YMCA float makes its way down the road during the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Mr. & Miss N.C. A&T State University Royal Court participate in the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine breaks it down as they perform in the homecoming parade on Saturday in Greensboro.
Fredisha Nelson, College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, hands out candy along the N.C. A&T homecoming parade route Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Mr. & Miss N.C. A&T State University Royal Court participate in the homecoming parade on Saturday.
AAU coach Ronnell Johnson records and cheers for his kids along the parade route.
Tarheel Elite Football & Cheer players run to catch up as they march in the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The Blue and Gold Marching Machine, N.C. A&T’s band, leads the homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Team Triad Hornets Basketball bounce along as they take part in the homecoming parade.
Joanne Sarter, N.C. A&T class of 1972, marches with the alumni band.
Mary Stevens dances her way along the N.C. A&T homecoming parade route supporting her grandson marching with the Peeler Rec football team Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
The crowd along Lindsay Street waits to see what is next during the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Grimsley High School’s Blue Steel drum line and band performs in the N.C. A&T homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.
Aniyah McKellar cheers with her squad, JR-Aggies Cheerleaders, as they march in the parade.