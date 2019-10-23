Gordon Lightfoot

 Courtesy of Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Nov. 7 at the Carolina Theatre has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

This is the second time Lightfoot has postponed his 80 Years Strong tour due to an injury last summer. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Tickets are $40 to $95 and are available at carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the rescheduled concert.

If a refund is needed, contact the box office either by phone or in person during the aforementioned hours.

