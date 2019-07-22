GREENSBORO — The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Friday at the Carolina Theatre has been postponed due to an injury.
Lightfoot is planning to reschedule all missed concert dates for the 80 Years Strong Tour.
The rescheduled Greensboro is yet to be announced.
Ticket sales have been suspended for the time being, pending the new show date. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
If a refund is needed, contact the box office at 336-333-2605 or in person at 310 S. Greene St. between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.