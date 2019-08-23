Come over to Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Co., 504 State St., from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday for the Still the Days Music Festival.
Live music will be provided by more than 20 area bands, including Basement Life, Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts (pictured) and Distant Future. Food trucks will be onsite.
The event is family-friendly. Each band will play 30-minute sets on three stages. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 at the door or pay what you can.
Visit stillthedaysfest.com for more information.