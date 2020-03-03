GIBSONVILLE — The Town of Gibsonville will get a downtown community mural.
On Monday night, the Board of Aldermen approved the requested $5,000 for the downtown community mural.
The mural will be designed with the help of Kevin Ray, a local tattoo artist, and will be located on a wall downtown.
The community will have a chance to help at the community painting day, slated for June 2020, where the mural will be outlined and the residents and friends of Gibsonville can paint by numbers to fill in with color.
Watch Instagram.com/gibsonvillenc for updates on the mural and community painting day.
This mural has been long discussed by town leadership, residents and community members.
Its purpose is to increase downtown walkability, visibility and tourism, along with increasing public art for beautification.
The mural timeline intersects with four new businesses opening in downtown Gibsonville.
