GREENSBORO — Get The Led Out will perform Aug. 7 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.
Tickets are $25 to $45 and go on sale at noon Friday at TangerCenter.com, ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Get The Led Out is a Led Zeppelin tribute band that utilize multiple instruments to recreate the iconic rock bands sound with studeo overdubs.
The band also touches on deeper cuts seldom heard in concert and performs an "acoustic set" of Zeppelin favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Battle for Evermore" with guest singer Diana DeSantis.
For information on Get The Led Out, visit www.gtlorocks.com.
