Aspen Boutique

Aspen Boutique.

 By Carl Wilson carl.wilson@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. will offer free valet parking downtown 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All you need to do is pull up in front of the Elm Street Center at 203 S. Elm St. either day for the service.

While downtown on Saturday, shoppers can hop aboard a free trolley running 1 to 5 p.m. as part of a collaboration between Triad Local First and DGI.

“When you come downtown, you’re not just supporting local business owners, you're supporting your neighbors. The dollars you spend stay in our community,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and CEO, said in a release about the parking.

For more information, visit downtowngreensboro.org.

Tags

Load comments