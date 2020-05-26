Fitness on the Downtown Greenway (copy)

Fitness class on the Downtown Greenway

 Photo courtesy of downtowngreenway.org.

GREENSBORO — Although gyms remain closed statewide by COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor fitness classes will resume June 2 on the city's Downtown Greenway.

Classes under the Tuesdays @ The Trailhead program will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St.

Classes are free to the public. 

The Bryan YMCA provides instructors. On-street parking is available.

But participants should bring their own water bottle and mat. No equipment will be provided this year because of the pandemic. 

Classes will practice social distancing and have spaces marked 6 feet apart. 

Text greenwayclasses to 40691 for class updates and weather cancellations. 

Go online to downtowngreenway.org/events or call 336-379-0821 for more information.

Here is the schedule:

June 2: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

June 9: Mat Pilates, Cindy Barbour

June 16: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

June 23: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

June 30: Dance Aerobics, Cindy Barbour

July 7: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallace

July 14: Circuit Circus, Cindy Barbour

July 21: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley

July 28: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

Aug. 4: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

Aug. 11: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallace

Aug. 18: Boot Camp, Sally Maley

Aug. 25: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

Sept. 1: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

Sept. 8: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris

Sept. 15: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallce

Sept. 22: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley

Sept. 29: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley

