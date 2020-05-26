GREENSBORO — Although gyms remain closed statewide by COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor fitness classes will resume June 2 on the city's Downtown Greenway.
Classes under the Tuesdays @ The Trailhead program will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Morehead Park Trailhead, 475 Spring Garden St.
Classes are free to the public.
The Bryan YMCA provides instructors. On-street parking is available.
But participants should bring their own water bottle and mat. No equipment will be provided this year because of the pandemic.
Classes will practice social distancing and have spaces marked 6 feet apart.
Text greenwayclasses to 40691 for class updates and weather cancellations.
Go online to downtowngreenway.org/events or call 336-379-0821 for more information.
Here is the schedule:
June 2: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
June 9: Mat Pilates, Cindy Barbour
June 16: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
June 23: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
June 30: Dance Aerobics, Cindy Barbour
July 7: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallace
July 14: Circuit Circus, Cindy Barbour
July 21: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley
July 28: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
Aug. 4: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
Aug. 11: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallace
Aug. 18: Boot Camp, Sally Maley
Aug. 25: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
Sept. 1: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
Sept. 8: Instructor's Choice, Doug Harris
Sept. 15: Functional Strength, Kristi Wallce
Sept. 22: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley
Sept. 29: Boot Camp/HIIT, Sally Maley
