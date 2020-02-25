The spring High Point Market will kick off with a free concert by Fitz and The Tantrums for a concert on April 24, at High Point’s new baseball stadium, BB&T Point, the High Point Market Authority announced Tuesday.
Unlike many market events, the concert is open to both market attendees and the Triad community.
Tickets for the event will be free and available those who live within local Triad ZIP codes, including High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, according to the release. Ticket sales began this morning, and up to six tickets can be reserved at one time on a first-come, first-served basis, the announcement said.
Market attendees don't need to reserve tickets; their Spring Market pass will provide them access to a special area on the infield for the concert, the release said.
The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau is the presenting partner. Supporting partners include the City of High Point, Business High Point Chamber of Commerce, Forward High Point, High Point Rockers and High Point University.
Fitz and The Tantrums, formed in 2008, has released such hits as “Handclap”, which went double-platinum and hit top 5 on Billboard, as well as platinum-selling, No. 1 Alternative radio hits “The Walker” and “Out Of My League," according to the release.
For information, visit http://concert.highpointmarket.org/.
