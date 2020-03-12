Tournament Town logo (copy)

Updated 2:38 p.m.

The free KC and The Sunshine Band concert on Friday and Tailgate Zone activities at Piedmont Hall through Saturday have been canceled, Greensboro Coliseum officials said today.

The Tournament Town Downtown Festival and Folk in the Park events will go on as scheduled, officials said.

TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

S. Elm Street & Smothers Place (Near the railroad tracks)

Live music street festival style

Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)

Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants

Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s

Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games

Free admission

FOLK IN THE PARK

noon to 5 p.m. March 21 

LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.

Please click here for detailed Folk in the Park event information.

GREENSBORO — The following previously announced "Tournament Town" events will continue as currently scheduled, the Greensboro Coliseum announced Thursday.

The events were planned in conjunction with the coliseum complex’s hosting of the New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball first/second rounds. 

Visit TournamentTown.com for more information.

TOURNAMENT TOWN WATCH PARTY

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Corner of N. Elm Street & Abe Brenner Place | Outside Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Watch 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games live on the Tanger Center outdoor marquee

Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages | Cash Bar

Bleachers provided or bring your own chairs

Interactive games

Fun for the whole family

Free admission

TAILGATE ZONE

Thursday through Saturday

Adjacent to Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Live broadcast of 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Games on giant screens

Food trucks

Live Music

Free admission

KC and THE SUNSHINE BAND – FREE Concert

4 p.m. Friday

White Oak Amphitheatre

Tickets are required for entry. Free tickets are available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office while supplies last.

TOURNAMENT TOWN DOWNTOWN FESTIVAL

noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

S. Elm Street & Smothers Place | Near the railroad tracks

Live music street festival style

Several local acts leading up to headliner and southern rock cover band Southside Station (3-5 p.m.)

Food Trucks in addition to local restaurants

Beer Garden featuring Little Brother Brewing and Natty Greene’s

Children’s play space with bouncy houses and games

Free admission

FOLK IN THE PARK

noon to 5 p.m. March 21 

LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie Street, Greensboro

Folk in the Park will feature a stellar lineup of North Carolina artists at LeBauer Park with a preview of food, crafts, and local arts that make the North Carolina Folk Festival a national attraction each September. Folk in the Park is free and open to the public.

Please click here for detailed Folk in the Park event information.

Load comments