GREENSBORO — Former Mayor Keith Holliday and three others have joined the staff of Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency focused on center city.
DGI also hired Sarah Healy as director of operations, Joy Ross as finance director and Stacy Calfo as part-time marketing director.
Holliday, mayor from 1999 to 2007, began working Oct. 1 as a part-time development associate. He will raise money to support DGI programs, including the Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade and Fun Fourth.
Holliday recently retired from working in Raleigh with the N.C. Department of Transportation and Commerce Department. He previously led the Carolina Theatre and worked with First Citizens Bank before that.
“His knowledge of our city and passion for all things Greensboro will be a huge asset to the organization and for downtown," DGI President and Chief Executive Officer Zack Matheny said in a news release.
Healy most recently served as communications specialist for the city of Greensboro.
Ross previously directed operations and finance for William Mangum Studio.
For two years, Calfo has served as a consultant to DGI. Prior to starting her marketing consulting firm, she served as director of marketing and communications at both Greensboro Day School and Quaintance-Weaver.
“All four of our new hires are highly respected in their fields and their addition to the organization signals exciting growth and changes ahead for Downtown Greensboro,” Matheny said.
