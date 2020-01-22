GREENSBORO — Former Celtic Woman member Chloë Agnew has rejoined the group as a special guest for its 15th anniversary tour, including a June 4 stop at the new Steven Tanger Center for the performing Arts.
Tickets for the Tanger Center stop start at $39. They are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.
The Tanger Center is now under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It is scheduled to open in March.
The Celebration tour will bring the successful Irish female group to more than 80 North American cities, according to a news release announcing the local tour date.
Agnew is an original member of Celtic Woman. She joined the group at age 15, performing around the world for a decade, and is featured on 14 albums and DVDs.
She returns to the show to celebrate a special milestone, showcasing the group’s greatest hits from 15 years of live performances, television specials and recordings.
"It feels like the right time to come home to where it all began,” Agnew said in the release. “I have loved watching the girls carry on the legacy of Celtic Woman in recent years and I’m so looking forward to bringing back a little piece of the original show into the new one."
Celtic Woman performances celebrate Ireland’s musical and cultural heritage. Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp weaves her magic around the voices of Mairéad Carlin, Megan Walsh and now Agnew, telling stories of love and loss and hope through songs that transport audiences straight to Ireland.
The group also features a 12-piece band and choir chosen from the best of Ireland’s musicians and dancers.
The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum international music group has more than one billion online streams, 12 consecutive Billboard No. 1 hits, and 10 million albums sold, according to the release. It has performed for three presidents and appeared twice at the White House in addition to regular visits to the greatest performing arts centers in North America and around the globe.
Audiences can expect songs such as the siren call of "Orinoco Flow," the playful "Teir Abhaile Riu," the uplifting anthem "You Raise Me Up," the age-old favorite "Danny Boy," and the moving, bagpiper-led "Amazing Grace" among many showstopping favorites.
For the complete Celebration tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates. Sign up for Celtic Woman newsletters at www.celticwoman.com to be informed of future tour dates, album releases and special offers.
