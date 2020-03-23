GREENSBORO — Four-time Grammy Award winners for King & Country will postpone their April 19 tour stop at the Greensboro Coliseum to June 13.
The duo’s upcoming burn the ships | The 2020 Spring Encore tour has been rescheduled to begin in June 2020. It will open the new set of tour dates on June 4 in Tyler, Texas, and finish out the run on June 24 in Mobile, Ala.
All previously-purchased tickets for the original dates will be honored. Ticket-holders should check their email for important updates. Refunds are available as well within the next seven days.
The duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone took to Instagram to share a statement regarding the rescheduled dates:
“What a week it’s been… I know for all of us there have been massive adjustments made, but we hope you’re finding time with those you love and staying safe," it said.
"For those of you in the States that were joining us in April/May, we have been working hard to reschedule these dates with you in hopes that things settle down very soon."
