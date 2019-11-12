GREENSBORO — Two-time Grammy Award winners for KING & COUNTRY will bring their "Burn the ships | North America: The 2020 Encore" tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 19.
Tickets are $20 and up; all seats are reserved. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The duo is currently finishing up the second leg of the tour, which produced nine sold-out shows so far.
The stage and lighting design will be conceptually inspired by the bow of a ship, and fans will now be able to stand within the bow.
Just one day prior to their highly anticipated CMA performance with world renowned entertainer Dolly Parton, for KING & COUNTRY are set to appear on “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts’ ABC special “Dolly Parton: Here She Comes Again!” In the hourlong special, Joel and Luke Smallbone will collaborate on the duo’s No. 1 hit “God Only Knows.” The pre-CMA Awards special airs from 10 to 11 p.m. today (Nov. 12) on ABC.
For KING & COUNTRY is set to join nine-time CMA Award winner and world-renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to perform the massive No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” at “The 53rd Annual CMA Awards.” Country Music’s Biggest Night™ will be hosted by Parton along with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood. It will air Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on ABC.
