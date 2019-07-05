Weather Alert

...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...WESTERN RANDOLPH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT... AT 742 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS FROM NEAR BADIN LAKE TO ASHEBORO TO GREENSBORO. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH NORTHWEST AT 5 TO 10 MPH. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, RANDLEMAN, BADIN LAKE, THOMASVILLE, ARCHDALE, SUMMERFIELD, TRINITY AND PLEASANT GARDEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. &&