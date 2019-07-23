GREENSBORO — Rock group Five Finger Death Punch is will perform Nov. 22 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Guests bands include Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves, and Fire From the Gods.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
CITI credit card members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday through Citi Entertainment. Visit www.citientertainment.com.
“People always say ‘Rock will never die,’ but for that to be actually true it’s important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene," Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said about the tour lineup in a release.
The band will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Gary Sinise Foundation.