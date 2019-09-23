GREENSBORO — Indie pop group Fitz and the Tantrums are coming to town on Feb. 12.
The group will perform at Piedmont Hall, a new club-style venue at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Sept. 24.
Fitz and the Tantrums kick off their tour in support of their new album "All The Feels" on Feb. 7.
The band performed the album's singles "I Just Wanna Shine" and "All The Feels" on ABC television's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"All The Feels" follows the group's 2016 self-titled album.
The multi-platinum LA-based band are know for the hits "The Walker" and "Out of My League."
