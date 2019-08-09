NEW YORK — Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem."
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich.
He wrote "I'll be back."
Nelson was supposed to perform Aug. 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum with Allison Krauss.
Ticketholders can get refunds from wherever they bought their tickets. Online Ticketmaster orders will be automatically refunded to the purchaser. Those who bought tickets at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office may obtain refunds beginning Monday, Aug. 12.
Nelson was due to perform at the Farm Aid concert with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Okla.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.