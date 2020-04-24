GREENSBORO — Local drag queen Heidi N' Closet has made it to the next round of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Randolph County resident was one of five remaining eligible contestants after Friday night's episode of the reality TV competition series on Channel VH1. Another contestant was eliminated from the race.
Each week, "RuPaul's Drag Race" features drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different and often humorous challenges, such as runway modeling, dancing and lip-syncing.
The winner will receive the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, $100,000 and a year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup.
On Friday, Heidi competed successfully in politically-themed challenges that had contestants facing off in a debate as presidential candidates and modeling patriotic outfits.
In the opening challenge, they dressed and acted like cats.
Heidi grew up in his Randolph County hometown of Ramseur as Trevien Anthonie Cheek.
Now 25, she lives in Trinity and is a popular drag queen. She won the 2019 North Carolina Entertainer of the Year Pageant, dedicated to the betterment of diverse LGBT cultures.
Friday night marked Heidi's eighth episode of Season 12 on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Actor and model RuPaul Andre Charles, perhaps the world’s most famous drag queen, hosts the show. He heads the panel of judges that critiques contestants.
Typically, one contestant gets sent home in each episode. This season, one contestant was disqualified after filming.
In an earlier interview, Heidi called it “very surreal” to appear on the Emmy Award-winning show that she has watched since its first season.
“It has opened up a lot of different avenues that I can now partake in,” Heidi said. “It’s put me on the platform to where I can reach out to more people and hopefully change things for the better, and hopefully make this a long-lasting career out of this as well.”
