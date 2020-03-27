GREENSBORO — Local drag queen Heidi N' Closet made it to the next round of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Ramseur native is one of nine remaining contestants after Friday night's episode.
Heidi grew up in his Randolph County hometown of Ramseur as Trevien Anthonie Cheek.
Now, she is a popular drag queen, winner of the 2019 North Carolina Entertainer of the Year Pageant, dedicated to the betterment of diverse LGBT cultures.
Heidi was chosen to compete on Season 12 of the reality competition TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Channel VH1.
The show features drag queens — men who dress in women’s clothing and makeup — competing in different weekly challenges, such as designing and constructing outfits, dance and lip-syncing, with more than a touch of humor.
The winner will receive the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and $100,000.
In an earlier interview, Heidi, 25, called it “very surreal” to appear on the Emmy Award-winning show that she has watched since its first season.
“It’s crazy watching the TV, and then there’s my face,” she said from Trinity, where she now lives. “It’s been a crazy, out of body experience.”
But it's also been a beneficial experience.
“It has opened up a lot of different avenues that I can now partake in,” Heidi said in the earlier interview. “It’s put me on the platform to where I can reach out to more people and hopefully change things for the better, and hopefully make this a long-lasting career out of this as well.”
