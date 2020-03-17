High Point native Kay Genyse competed on Monday night's episode of ABC's "American Idol." But she didn't make the cut to go to the next round, USA Today reported.
Kay Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — traveled from her Jonesboro, Ga., home to Savannah to try out in September, a day after her 20th birthday.
Here's a look at her original audition.
