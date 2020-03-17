Kay Genyse (copy)

High Point native Kay Genyse auditions for the ABC singing competition series “American Idol" in Savannah, Ga. 

 Photo: ABC/Eliza Morse

High Point native Kay Genyse competed on Monday night's episode of ABC's "American Idol." But she didn't make the cut to go to the next round, USA Today reported.

Kay Genyse — whose given name is Krishada Genyse Pittman — traveled from her Jonesboro, Ga., home to Savannah to try out in September, a day after her 20th birthday.

Here's a look at her original audition.

Tags

Load comments