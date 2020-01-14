GREENSBORO — The Live Life Foundation, a lupus awareness and arts nonprofit, will hold Live Life 2020 Fashion Show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at The Van Dyke Performance Space in the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Tickets are $25 and are available at www.livelifefoundation.com.
This event, featuring fashions by Saks Off 5th, will help raise awareness about lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. This results in symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, and damage to joints, skin, kidneys, blood, the heart and lungs. It mostly affects women; women of color are two to three times more likely to develop lupus than Caucasians.
The charity fashion show's purpose is to help individuals redefine their beauty along their journey while facing lupus. Survivors are commonly known to develop flare-ups, which results in fatigue, weight loss, fevers and a butterfly rash on the face. This disease also causes some survivors to develop low self-esteem or depression.
The funds raised for this event will support educational and awareness programs about lupus in under-served communities in Guilford County.
