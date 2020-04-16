GREENSBORO — Tired of staying home and wish you could escape?
Breakout Games, a chain of escape room entertainment venues with a Greensboro location, is offering a video-streamed virtual escape room experience.
“Innovation is a big part of who we are as a company,” Bryce Anderson, co-founder of Breakout Games, said in a release about the new virtual experience.
The idea does seem a little radical.
Participants get to help a 'gamemaster' solve the puzzle of "The Kidnapping" room. The gamemaster in will actually be in a room at the Greensboro location during a live-stream video conference call. Up to eight people can log in to help the gamemaster hunt for clues and escape the room in 60 minutes or less.
Virtual experience time slots are available 2 to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.
For information and reservations, visit breakoutgames.com/greensboro.
