GREENSBORO — The Music Center ensembles are beginning rehearsals for their winter/spring season.
From a vocal performance of "Messiah" to orchestral performances, there is a variety of vocal and instrumental groups that are looking for seasoned and new members.
Ensembles include Greensboro Concert Band, Greensboro Tarheel Men's Chorus, Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble, Choral Society of Greensboro, Triad Pride Men's and Women's Chorus, Gate City New Horizons Big Band, Greensboro Percussion Ensemble, Greensboro Trombone Ensemble, Philharmonia of Greensboro, High Lonesome strings Bluegrass, Greensboro Big Band, and Greensboro Brass Ensemble.
Ensembles give performances throughout the year as part of the Opus Concert series.
For information, visit The Music Center's community ensemble rehearsal schedule page or call 336-373-2547.