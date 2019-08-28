GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival classical summer music festival and school has received a three-year grant of $30,000 from the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation for the Distinguished Teaching Artist program.
The foundation's support will enable EMF to continue the master guest teacher program over the 2020, 2021, and 2022 summer study seasons.
“We are grateful to the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation for its continued support of EMF’s Distinguished Teaching Artist program and for its trust and dedication to the arts as a valued aspect of life in Guilford County,” EMF Executive Director Chris Williams said in a news release.
First financed by the foundation in 2016 as an eight-day guest teacher residency for two classical artists, the Distinguished Teaching Artist program was redesigned in 2019 to bring several acclaimed master teachers to EMF for intensive, focused study with the festival’s Young Artists.
“Our programming and performance plans continue to emphasize works that are both challenging to perform and rewarding from the audience’s perspective," Williams said. "The Distinguished Teaching Artist program brings in guest instructors for short residencies, providing an amplified educational experience for enrolled students, as well as insight into the specific teaching process in master classes experiences for our audience community."
The foundation was formed in 1955 by Sigmund Sternberger and is committed to improving the quality of life for Guilford County residents.
