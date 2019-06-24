GREENSBORO — British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello & The Imposters will hit the road again in October, making a Nov. 2 tour stop at the White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.
General admission tickets for the 8:30 p.m. concert are $57.50 in advance, $60 the day of the show. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Jun 28 at the coliseum box office and online at elviscostello.com and ticketmaster.com.
The tour is entitled, “Just Trust” in answer to the musical questions: “Will they play my favorite song?" or, “Are they going to frighten the horses with a lot of excellent songs that are rarely performed?” not to mention, “Can I expect the hits of yesteryear and those of tomorrow?"
The ensemble features Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums, and bass and vocalist Davey Faragher.
They are augmented by singers Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee. All were heard on the acclaimed 2018 Concord Records release, "Look Now."
He has won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, and has twice been nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Singer.
In 2003, Costello and the Attractions were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked Costello No. 80 on their list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.