GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted Elton John to postpone his remaining 2020 tour dates in North America, including his May 23 stop at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Show dates from May 22 through July 8 on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be rescheduled in 2021, the tour announced.
Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.
"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)." the announcement said.
Ticketholders of all 2020 postponed performances should hold onto their original tickets because new show date information for 2021 will be announced soon. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
