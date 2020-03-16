GREENSBORO — Elton John's May 23 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum remains on his schedule. But tour dates from March 26 to May 2 will be postponed and rescheduled to 2021.

The Greensboro concert is among those planned from May 22 through July 8 that remain as scheduled, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour announced Monday.

"This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," the announcement said. 

Ticket-holders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

