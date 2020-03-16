GREENSBORO — Elton John's May 23 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum remains on his schedule. But tour dates from March 26 to May 2 will be postponed and rescheduled to 2021.
The Greensboro concert is among those planned from May 22 through July 8 that remain as scheduled, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour announced Monday.
"This tough decision has been made with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," the announcement said.
Ticket-holders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly. All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.