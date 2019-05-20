GREENSBORO — Elsewhere living museum and artist residency raised over $50,000 at the inaugural Sylvie Award honoring Nancy Doll, director of UNCG’s Weatherspoon Art Museum.
The Sylvie Award is named in memory of Sylvia Gray, collector and proprietress, whose 60-year inventory of cultural surplus and thrift is the foundation for the downtown museum at 606 S. Elm St.
This award celebrates Doll’s service to Elsewhere and the wider arts community both locally and nationally. Doll’s insights and advocacy over the last decade have helped Elsewhere grow from an emerging arts experiment to a nationally recognized organization.
“I’m truly honored and thrilled to be the first recipient of the Sylvie Award from Elsewhere,” Doll said in a news release. “Both Elsewhere and the Weatherspoon Art Museum present artists and their work that the community may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience.”
Co-founders George Scheer and Stephanie Sherman created the museum in the former thrift store and declared, “Nothing is for sale. Nothing comes in or out.”
Since opening in 2003, Elsewhere has supported creative projects, learning initiatives and public works with global artists and local neighbors to enliven and inspire downtown Greensboro and beyond.
The residency program hosts more than 40 artists a year from across the globe to live on-site and create works of art that respond to the collection of second-hand, cultural and material surplus. Weekly museum programming brings in more than 15,000 patrons annually through the front doors.
Money from this fundraiser will be allocated to a new Directors Fund dedicated to supporting ongoing and new initiatives at Elsewhere, said Travis Laughlin, interim executive director.
“Elsewhere has a long-standing record of high-quality programming that supports artists and, as an organization, has been key in the shifting face of downtown Greensboro,” Laughlin said in the news release. “The overwhelming support shown by the community will help to ensure Elsewhere can continue to thrive and remain an arts leader in Greensboro, the South East, nationally and internationally.”
Elsewhere is now accepting applications for 2020 opportunities.
Visit goelsewhere.org to learn more.