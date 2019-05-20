Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN DURHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 715 PM EDT * AT 627 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR JERICHO TO NEAR RANDLEMAN, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. THESE STORMS ARE PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE ACROSS GUILFORD COUNTY. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DURHAM, CHAPEL HILL, BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, GRAHAM, HILLSBOROUGH, RANDLEMAN, PITTSBORO, SILER CITY AND CARRBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. STRONG WINDS MAY OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING AND COULD BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH