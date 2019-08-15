GREENSBORO — An Elon University graduate will play the role of Carole King in "Beautiful," part of the Broadway series at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Kennedy Caughell will play the famous singer-songwriter on the North American tour of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," producers said in this week's casting announcement. It will play at the Tanger Center downtown from May 26 to 31.
In addition to "Beautiful," the 2020-21 inaugural Broadway season at the Tanger Center will feature “Wicked,” Disney’s “The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away.”
Season seat memberships are now on sale at tangercenter.com. Individual tickets have not yet gone on sale.
The 3,000-seat downtown venue is scheduled to open in March at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Caughell received her BFA in musical theater from Elon. On Broadway, she has performed as an understudy and replacement for King and other roles in "Beautiful." She also appeared in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."
Her roles in national and international touring productions include Heather in "American Idiot," and covering the role of Elphaba in "Wicked."
Other cast members include James D. Gish (Gerry Goffin, King's songwriting partner and first husband), Kathryn Boswell (Cynthia Weil), James Michael Lambert (Barry Mann), Matt Loehr (Don Kirshner) and Rachel Coloff (Genie Klein).
The ensemble of "Beautiful" includes Matthew Amira, Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Danielle Bowen, Antoinette Comer, Kevin Hack, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nya, Eliza Palasz, Ben Toomer, Nazarria Workman and Hailee Wright.
Since the tour’s launch September 2015, "Beautiful" has played 1,442 performances in 94 cities over 182 weeks to nearly 2.5 million patrons.
"Beautiful" features an array of songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.
On Oct. 27, the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production will end its hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years.