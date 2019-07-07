Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ALAMANCE AND CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 557 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR ESTIMATES AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF THE WARNED AREA, INCLUDING IN DOWNTOWN GREENSBORO. FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING, INCLUDING ALONG WEST GATE CITY BOULEVARD, AND NEAR BIG TREE WAY ON WEST WENDOVER AVENUE. SOME OTHER LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON COLLEGE, GIBSONVILLE, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER AND LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN CAN BE EXPECTED FROM ADDITIONAL, SLOW-MOVING THUNDERSTORMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING ACROSS THE AREA. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL UNLESS YOU MUST DO SO TO ESCAPE THE FLOODING OR ARE UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER. IF YOU ARE IN A LOW LYING AREA, ALONG A CREEK OR STREAM, OR IN AN AREA EXPERIENCING FLOODING, TAKE ACTION NOW TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&