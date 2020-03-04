GREENSBORO — The Historic Dunleath Neighborhood is seeking performers for one of the city's coolest summertime outdoor parties, Dunleath Porchfest.
During the fourth-annual event residents of the neighborhood open their porches as performance venues for a variety of talents who will perform for neighbors and visitors who stroll from house to house.
The event is seeking solo or ensemble acts in music, dance, story telling and everything in between.
Young performers are also encouraged to sign up.
The free family-friendly event will also feature food vendors and a musical activity for kids.
For information, visit www.dunleath.org or email DunleathPorchfest@gmail.com.
