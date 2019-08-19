GREENSBORO — The Drama Center of the City of Greensboro is accepting registration for the following fall drama classes.
Time for Technique, for ages 13 and older, is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and runs through Nov. 18. The class will teach the Stanislavski’s Method for acting and is designed to allow all actors to create believable characters and help them to put themselves in the place of the character. Cost is $95.
The following classes will be held on Saturday from Sept. 28 to Nov. 16:
Comedy and Combat, for ages 9 and older, will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and teaches the art of stage combat. It will be taught by a professional clown and a stage combat practitioner. Cost is $95.
Mini-Musical, Willy Wonka, for ages 9-15, will be held 10 to 11 a.m. and teaches singing techniques, Broadway dancing and acting using excerpts from "Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory." Cost is $90.
Story Theatre, for ages 6-8, will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and is an introduction to acting, expression, ensemble work, and movement. Participants will create a script and turn it into a performance. Cost is $90.
All classes are held at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 North Davie St.
Register online at www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-335-6426.