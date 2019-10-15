GREENSBORO — Four artist teams have been selected as finalists in the search for one to create the fourth and final cornerstone on the Downtown Greenway.
The Freedom Cornerstone will be located at the northeast corner of North Murrow Boulevard and East Gate City Boulevard.
This latest major public art installation will join other artistry and landscaping along the 4-mile recreational path around center city.
“We are incredibly excited about embarking on the creation of this fourth and final cornerstone that marks such an important part of Greensboro’s history and future," greenway Project Manager Dabney Sanders said in a news release.
"The number and quality of artists who applied was impressive and we look forward to meeting the artists in person as we make this decision," Sanders said.
In October and November, artists will give presentations on their work and their vision for designing the Freedom Cornerstone if selected.
The greenway's Art Selection Panel will consider community feedback as it chooses the artist.
Presentations will be held at the Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St. They are free and open to the public.
The artists and schedule:
• Radcliffe Bailey of Atlanta, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
Bailey is a contemporary American artist noted for mixed-media, paint and sculpture works that explore African-American history.
• David Wilson and Stephen Hayes of Durham, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
Wilson’s work has been featured in Essence and Upscale magazines. Notable collectors of his work include the Smithsonian NMAAHC, COMMON, Henry Louis Gates, Cornel West, Phylicia Rashad and Ruby Dee.
Hayes' expertise lies in sculpture, fabrication, ceramics, metal working and blacksmithing.
• Norman Lee and Shane Albritton of Houston, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Allbritton and Lee, co-founders of RE:site, explore notions of community, identity and narrative in the context of public space. They create dynamic, multi-layered works that exist somewhere between art, architecture, and landscape.
• Ayokunle Odeley of Stone Mountain, Ga. and Walt Havner of Durham, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21.
Odeley's studio specializes in creating large-scale sculptures for public spaces in a variety of media.
For more than 30 years, Havener has provided design, stewardship and rendition of landscape architecture.
Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, has joined forces with the city to create the greenway.
They aim to finish the $40 million project, financed with public and private money, by late 2020.
So far, 1.5 miles are complete, and more than 15 public artworks have been installed.
The Freedom Cornerstone will be located in the southeast corner of the greenway, at a highly visible location created by the realignment of the Murrow and Gate City boulevards intersection during greenway construction.
Its theme of “Freedom” is inspired by the city’s role in the civil rights movement, especially the non-violent protests of the pivotal 1960 Greensboro lunch-counter sit-ins that served as a catalyst to the larger movement.
Racial justice and equity have played an important role in shaping the city and defining its identity. The selected artist(s) have been asked to explore this history as well as consider what freedom means today as they conceive of a vision for the artwork.
The artist will be responsible for the design of the entire site and will oversee its installation, including landscape features, lighting and walkways and/or paths.
Sixty-five artists submitted qualifications. The greenway's Public Art Selection Panel and the Freedom Cornerstone Focus Group narrowed the list to 11 semi-finalists, who were interviewed by phone. The 11 candidates were narrowed down to four.
The final artist will be selected in December, with work beginning on the design following site visits in January and February.
Additional public meetings will be scheduled to review the proposed design. Installation is expected in the fall of 2020.
For more information, contact Sanders at dsanders@actiongreensboro.org or 336-387-8353.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.