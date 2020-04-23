GREENSBORO — The Fun Fourth Festival on downtown streets has been canceled for 2020 by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The patriotic, family-friendly tradition will return in 2021.
This would have been the 46th annual festival. Planners cannot recall it being canceled before.
Downtown Greensboro Inc., the event organizer, met with city officials and they determined jointly that canceling was the safest option for the community, said Stacy Calfo, DGI marketing director.
"Given the cancellation of similar July Fourth festivals across the country, it made sense to all of us to move in this direction for Greensboro," Calfo said.
The usual July 4 fireworks display won't be held in First National Bank Stadium as planned.
But the city plans to explore whether it can hold a fireworks show somewhere in the city so the community can view them safely.
“City officials will look for a suitable location for a fireworks display where residents can maintain social distance while celebrating Independence Day,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in a news release.
The Fun Fourth Festival events draw thousands of participants each year and take months to plan, DGI said in the news release.
"Given our uncertainty for what the summer months hold with regards to this pandemic, we have made this heartbreaking decision to cancel for 2020,” said Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer.
“While I’m incredibly disappointed to not hold this annual summer tradition in our center city this year, I completely understand the need to be extra cautious for the sake of our community," Matheny said.
Downtown Greensboro’s 2020 Fun Fourth Festival would have been held July 3 and 4 and included a freedom race, street festival, and American block party and fireworks show in the downtown minor league baseball stadium.
“Given the current circumstances we agree with Downtown Greensboro’s decision to prioritize the health and well-being of our community,” Vaughan said in the news release. “We know DGI considered every aspect of how to hold Fun Fourth and we respect the difficult decision they had to make.”
It’s also the hope of both DGI and the city to hold a “Re-Opening of Downtown Greensboro” street festival at a later date in the summer or fall.
“Our small businesses are truly suffering right now,” Matheny said. “Celebrating their reopening in grand style shows them just how important they are to the Greensboro community as a whole.”
By Carl Wilson
carl.wilson@greensboro.com
