GREENSBORO — The Fun Fourth Festival on downtown streets has been canceled for 2020 by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The patriotic, family-friendly tradition will return in 2021.
This would have been the 46th annual festival. Past and present planners say this is its first cancellation.
The celebration would have been held July 3 and 4 and included a freedom race, street festival, American block party and fireworks show.
Economic development organization Downtown Greensboro Inc., the event organizer, met with city officials, and they determined jointly that canceling was the safest option for the community, said Stacy Calfo, DGI marketing director.
"Given the cancellation of similar July 4 festivals across the country, it made sense to all of us to move in this direction for Greensboro," Calfo said.
Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, cited the uncertainty of what the summer will bring with the pandemic.
“While I’m incredibly disappointed to not hold this annual summer tradition in our center city this year, I completely understand the need to be extra cautious for the sake of our community," Matheny said in a news release.
The usual July 4 fireworks display won't be held in First National Bank Stadium as planned.
But the city plans to explore whether it can hold a fireworks show somewhere in the city so the community can view them safely.
“City officials will look for a suitable location for a fireworks display where residents can maintain social distance while celebrating Independence Day,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said in a news release.
The city is early in that search, and has not decided on any details yet, City Manager David Parrish said.
"We will certainly keep in mind the state of things at the time and whether it can be performed responsibly," Parrish said.
Both DGI and the city hope to also hold a “Re-Opening of Downtown Greensboro” street festival at a later date in the summer or fall. The state has shut down non-essential businesses and issued stay-at-home orders to prevent the virus' spread.
“Our small businesses are truly suffering right now,” Matheny said in the news release. “Celebrating their reopening in grand style shows them just how important they are to the Greensboro community as a whole.”
The Fun Fourth Festival has been presented since 1975, said Betty Cone. Grassroots Productions, the organization she co-founded, produced it for 23 years before dissolving and handing it off to DGI.
It was first produced by the United Arts Council from 1975 to 1978. Then the Old Greensborough Preservation Society presented it until Grassroots took over.
The events draw thousands of participants each year and take months to plan.
It also brings more than $1.5 million in economic impact, Calfo said, from money spent at food and beer stands, bars and restaurants, retail shops, and on jobs such as security.
DGI had lined up sponsors, including presenting sponsor Allegacy Federal Credit Union. "We certainly hope to have the same sponsors next year," Calfo said.
The city agrees with DGI's decision to prioritize the community's health and well-being, Vaughan said in the news release.
“We know DGI considered every aspect of how to hold Fun Fourth, and we respect the difficult decision they had to make," Vaughan said.
This marks the latest local entertainment canceled this week alone by the respiratory illness sweeping the globe.
The annual Eastern Music Festival and the city's spring OPUS concerts won't be held this year.
And rock icon Elton John has postponed his May 23 concert at the Greensboro Coliseum until 2021.
