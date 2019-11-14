20161129g_nws_skating standalone_couple (copy)

Piedmont Winterfest, which features ice skating and sledding, drew skaters Jacob Farley and Taylor Thorn to LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — The cold weather couldn't be more appropriate for Piedmont Winterfest, an annual downtown outdoor ice rink which opens Friday.

In addition to the ice rink, the attraction at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. also features an ice slide.

For opening night 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, there will be free events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist and live music by Eric and the Chill Tones.

Grand opening admission for the ice rink and ice slide is $5, which includes skate rental and slide saucer.

Bring a canned food item for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Items collected will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Regular admission, which includes skate rental and slide saucer, is $6 for ages 5 and younger, $10 for ages 6 to 12 and $12 for ages 13 and older.

Season passes, group rates and skate trainers are available. The rink is also available for private parties.

The rink is open most days and holidays through Jan. 26.

The rink is closed most Tuesday nights for curling.

For a schedule of skate times and other information, visit www.piedmontwinterfest.com.

