GREENSBORO — The cold weather couldn't be more appropriate for Piedmont Winterfest, an annual downtown outdoor ice rink which opens Friday.
In addition to the ice rink, the attraction at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. also features an ice slide.
For opening night 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, there will be free events including a bounce house, face painting, a balloon artist and live music by Eric and the Chill Tones.
Grand opening admission for the ice rink and ice slide is $5, which includes skate rental and slide saucer.
Bring a canned food item for a free Chick-fil-A sandwich.
Items collected will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Regular admission, which includes skate rental and slide saucer, is $6 for ages 5 and younger, $10 for ages 6 to 12 and $12 for ages 13 and older.
Season passes, group rates and skate trainers are available. The rink is also available for private parties.
The rink is open most days and holidays through Jan. 26.
The rink is closed most Tuesday nights for curling.
For a schedule of skate times and other information, visit www.piedmontwinterfest.com.
Ice Skating Around Town_007.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_008.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_009.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_010.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_011.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_012.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_001.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_002.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_003.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_004.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_005.jpg
Ice Skating Around Town_006.jpg
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_couple
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_father
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_seal mom
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_seal
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_sledding
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_trio
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_seal mom
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_seal
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_trio
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_sledding
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_father
20161129g_nws_skating standalone_couple
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Piedmont Winterfest skating rink
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.