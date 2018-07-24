Doobie Brothers coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Critically-acclaimed rock band The Doobie Brothers — known for their harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll set — has added Greensboro to 13 additional headline tour dates for 2018.
The trio will perform Oct. 16 at White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Tickets are $29.50 general admission lawn, $65 and $75 reserved and $125 Gold Circle. They go on sale Friday at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
"We will be writing and recording new music this summer, and we are looking forward to heading back on the road in September. We will start the fall tour with a couple dates with the Eagles and the Zac Brown Band, and we will end with two incredible, full-album performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in November," the band stated in a release.
The Doobie Brothers have been performing roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four Grammy Awards. They are known for song such as "Black Water," "What A Fool Believes," “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway” and “Long Train Runnin”.
The group released their latest album, "Southbound," in November 2014. It features new recordings of the band’s biggest hits, with country music’s biggest stars including Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith.
For more information on The Doobie Brothers, visit TheDoobieBrothers.com.